From Spice Girl to fashion icon: How Victoria Beckham built her clothing empire

Victoria Beckham started her career as a Spice Girl after answering an ad for young women who were "street smart, extrovert, ambitious and able to sing and dance," that was placed in British industry magazine "The Stage" in 1994.
After selling more than 85 million records with the pop group and marrying soccer star David Beckham in 1999, she reinvented herself as a fashion star, featuring on an April cover of British Vogue in 2008, before debuting her fashion line in New York in September that year.
"Beautiful," "desirable" and "classy" were the words reviewers used to describe that first collection and more than 20 years after starting her pop career, she has morphed into a fashion icon with an eponymous clothing label that ships to more than 100 countries.