3-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy shares the lasting investing lesson he learned when he was 13

Ryan Murphy has an impressive swimming resume: In his Olympic debut at the Rio Games in 2016, the American won three gold medals. He was 21 at the time. In 2017, after graduating with a bachelor of business administration from the Haas School of Business at U.C. Berkeley, Murphy turned pro. A year later, he won six medals at the 2018 Swimming World Championships.

But the accomplished swimmer has interests outside of the water, including investing.

Murphy, now 24, has been surrounded by personal finance advice since he was a kid. "I was in seventh grade when my dad took me to the bank to get my first debit card and set up a bank account," he tells CNBC Make It.

Growing up, his dad and grandpa discussed investing strategies at the kitchen table every Christmas after Murphy and his two siblings opened gifts. Murphy was a teenager when he first joined in the discussion, he says: "I was probably 13 the first time I sat down at the table. My grandpa was taking me through his strategy."

His grandpa taught him about market correction and explained the benefits of long-term investing. "He would say, If the stock drops about 10% and you still think the stock is really set up to do well over the next five years or 10 years, you buy more of it. And don't be afraid to buy more of it because you're looking at a long-term lend.

"That was a big tip that I got at a young age: Long term, the market is good."