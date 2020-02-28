David Beckham says 'perseverance' and 'stubbornness' got his Miami soccer team into the MLS

David Beckham addresses the crowd during the press conference announcing an MLS franchise in Miami at the Knight Concert Hall on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Soccer legend David Beckham says his "perseverance, stubbornness and just bloody-mindedness" kept him motivated to get his new team, Inter Miami, playing in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The retired star was speaking to the BBC ahead of Inter Miami's debut MLS match on Sunday, against Los Angeles F.C.

Beckham said that the support of his family was also important in the "rollercoaster ride" of setting up the team in Miami, which he first announced plans for in 2013.

The ex-England, Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder said he tended to agree with his wife, former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, that he could be stubborn.

"Over the past seven years I could have walked away, do another city or something else," he said, but added that he knew "deep down this was the right thing."

Perseverance and "working hard" is something Beckham said he had tried to instill in his kids. Beckham co-owns Inter Miami with construction magnates Jorge and Jose Mas, Bolivian billionaire Marcelo Claure and Korean-Japanese entrepreneur Masayoshi Son.

