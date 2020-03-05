43% of Americans keep this financial secret from their partner

Nearly half (43%) of Americans are hiding substantial credit card debt from their significant other, according to TD Bank's 2019 Love and Money Survey, which polled 1,753 respondents in the U.S. who are married, in a committed relationship or divorced. If you're in a serious relationship and are deliberately keeping quiet about your credit card debt, it's not a smart move for you or your partner, experts say. "Hiding these decisions, as well as ignoring any consequences that may be building, can seriously compound the problem and lead to damage in your overall relationship as well as your financial lives," Peter Hoglund, a certified financial planner with New Jersey-based Wealth Enhancement Group, tells CNBC Make It. While keeping quiet about your credit card debt may not seem like a big deal to some, any secret — no matter how big or small — counts as financial infidelity. "Financial infidelity within your relationship occurs any time you are not truthful about debt, spending or secret accounts," says Ryan Marshall, a certified financial planner at Ela Financial Group. Other experts agree. Any money secret kept from a committed partner counts as financial infidelity, even if you weren't intentionally hiding it, says Adam Holt, CEO and founder of Asset-Map, an online financial advising resource.

Covering up debt can lead to much more serious consequences than fibbing about small things, such as downplaying the amount you spent on a shopping trip or keeping your daily coffee run a secret. "I have seen people almost lose their house without the other spouse knowing before it was too late," Marshall says. "One spouse had a gambling problem and wasn't making mortgage payments. Unfortunately, the other spouse didn't know until they were in foreclosure proceedings." Hiding significant debt or a bad credit score could also push your partner to end the relationship, the TD Bank survey found. Nearly a third (31%) of millennials (ages 23 to 38) polled say they would consider breaking up with their S.O. over these money issues.

How to prevent financial infidelity in your relationship