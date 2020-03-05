Why Chrissy Teigen is raising her son to be the 'ultimate feminist'

Raising your kids to be strong, successful leaders is no easy feat. But it's a job that model, author, wife and mom Chrissy Teigen takes very seriously.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the 34-year-old talked about the progressive parenting style she and her husband, John Legend, have with their two young kids, Luna and Miles. She said that in addition to teaching her 4-year-old daughter about the importance of owning her body, she and her husband are also teaching their 2-year-old son about the importance of being a feminist.

"We're going to talk to [the kids] the best we can, whether that's sex, drugs…," she said. "We are going to talk to [Luna] in the same way we would have loved to hear it. We don't really censor ourselves in talking about bodies. We don't have that taboo that goes along with saying the word 'penis' or 'vagina,' it's silly. And you make sure your boy is the ultimate feminist, that he loves and respects women. You have to raise them to be feminists. That is our future."

In a 2017 interview with W Mag, Legend detailed how he and Teigen are careful about not placing specific gender norms on their kids. "You have to be mindful of not limiting [kids] based on gender," he said, while explaining that it's easy to get caught up in societal norms like dressing boys in blue and girls in pink.