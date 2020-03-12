Coronavirus-related job postings spiked in the last week—here are the jobs that need to be filled

As the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread in the U.S. and globally, the number of virus-related job postings have increased in the U.S. over the past week, reports job searching site Glassdoor.

Though some industries, like traveling, have put a temporary halt on hiring, Glassdoor found that between Feb. 29 and March 7, the number of job postings in government, biotech and pharmaceuticals, health care and the nonprofit industry tripled in the U.S. as a direct response to the virus outbreak.

When looking specifically at job listings that included "coronavirus", "2019-nCoV" and "COVID-19", Glassdoor saw that within one week postings with this language increased from 100 to 300 in the U.S. Globally, job postings with this language increased from 254 to 565 over the same one-week period.

While the trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak is still uncertain, Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhuo tells CNBC Make It that job seekers in health care, government and nonprofit sectors should continue to keep an eye out for new opportunities because "many companies are still looking for talented workers to fill open positions."