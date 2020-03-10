Delta makes deep flight cuts as coronavirus hurts demand, CEO expects it to get worse

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that it will make deep cuts throughout its network to cut costs as coronavirus drives down demand for air travel.

The carrier's announcement follows similar measures taken by American, United and JetBlue.

The Atlanta-based carrier said it is reducing its international flying by as much as 25% and domestic capacity between 10% and 15%.

Demand has dropped sharply in the past few days as more cases of coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. and booking trends will likely worsen, CEO Ed Bastian said at a J.P. Morgan industry conference.

