'Shark Tank': Why Barbara Corcoran invested 6 figures in a company with no sales

Barbara Corcoran, investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," has "the best people skills" of all the Sharks, according to her co-star on the show, Mark Cuban.

"Her ability to recognize the good and bad in somebody, what they'll be like as an entrepreneur, what they'll be like as a person – Barbara picks up on that stuff in a minute," he said on Corcoran's podcast "888-Barbara."

And because of this ability, Corcoran will sometimes invest in the potential of entrepreneurs themselves, rather than their product, just as she did on Friday's episode of "Shark Tank."

During the episode, co-founders Krissy Pruske and Rachel Lincoln pitched the Sharks on their children's car seat cover prototype. The cover, called Space Traveler, is like a tent, created to separate fighting children in a car, and has storage pockets for electronics, snacks or drinks. The two asked for a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 33.3% stake in their company.

Because Pruske and Lincoln hadn't started the business yet, and were pitching an idea with no sales behind it, most of the Sharks opted out of investing.

"Going into the Tank with just a prototype, we knew it was risky," Pruske said during the episode, but she and Lincoln decided to do so after having bad experiences with other investors in the past. (Pruske believed an idea of theirs had been stolen when she saw the product she had invented in a major store.)