How small business owners are coping with COVID-19 pandemic: 'It was my civic duty to be a part of the solution'

A view of a 'Closed' sign in Times Square as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in New York City. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th.

Small businesses across America are already feeling the financial crunch from coronavirus restrictions that have millions of people taking refuge from the virus outbreak by staying at home and avoiding unnecessary shopping trips. One analyst predicted that the disruption to businesses from coronavirus could lead to 15,000 permanent retail store closures in 2020, with the Economic Policy Institute predicting that the disease outbreak could potentially wipe out three million jobs from the U.S. economy before this summer. Those concerns are certainly setting in for small business owners across the country, as a recent Goldman Sachs survey of more than 1,500 small business owners found that more than 50% of them said they didn't think they could continue operating their businesses for more than three months amid the current conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Several U.S. states have already begun mandating that non-essential businesses — basically anything beyond supermarkets and pharmacies — close their doors to customers. But, even in states where that isn't the case, scores of small businesses have already made the move to close up shop totally or reduce their hours of business dramatically. "I never could have imagined being closed for days and days," says Barb Skupien, the 51-year-old owner of Embellish, a jewelry boutique in Asheville, North Carolina that she first opened in 2015 after previously running a similar store in Chicago for roughly seven years. Skupien closed the doors of her store on March 16 after a particularly busy day on Sunday, March 15 left her concerned that people weren't taking the coronavirus threat seriously enough. Her shop typically sees anywhere from 15 to 20 people come through on an average day, but despite Sunday's typically being slower, Skupien says she still had about 25 customers throughout the day that Sunday. "I felt like it was my civic duty to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem," Skupien tells CNBC Make It about her decision to close the store rather than be seen to be encouraging more people to ignore government officials' social distancing recommendations. (North Carolina has not yet mandated that non-essential businesses close their doors, though the state has ordered restaurants and bars to only offer takeout or delivery services.) Now, with retailers across the country preparing for closures that could last months, Skupien isn't sure when she'll be able to reopen. "Now, it feels like it's going to be weeks, and I guess it could be months," she says. With the business's cash flow abruptly cut off, Skupien is left to wonder how long she'll be able to cover her storefront's rent, which is $3,800 per month. She adds that her landlord will allow her to defer that expense for two months, with the potential to re-evaluate her position down the road. Without that break from her landlord, Skupien says she could have been forced to permanently close up shop after about a month. As it stands, she believes she has enough money saved to "string it along for a couple of months," she says.

Still, Skupien quickly gets choked up when asked about her plans for continuing to pay her store's lone other employee (aside from herself) should money get even tighter. "I have not had that conversation with her," Skupien says, adding that she's continued paying the employee as the two of them work on building a website that would allow them to sell items from the store online in the hopes of creating a new revenue stream. "Once we're done doing that, I will have to have that conversation (with her)," she says. Since closing her doors, Skupien says, she's had a few friends and loyal customers reach out to pay her upfront to buy jewelry from her store that they'll pick up once she reopens. She's also participating in an Asheville-based website, called Asheville Strong, that aims to support local businesses affected by the coronavirus by creating a directory where consumers can buy gift cards for those businesses that can be used at a later date (once the coronavirus outbreak has subsided), giving business owners a temporary influx of cash without asking customers to physically patronize their stores. Catherine Campbell, who runs an Asheville-based marketing and public relations firm called Bright Planning, started the Asheville Strong website last weekend in the hopes of helping struggling local businesses create a temporary revenue stream. "We were brainstorming all kinds of ways for them to figuratively keep their doors open if they literally couldn't," Campbell tells CNBC Make It. As of Thursday, Skupien had only sold two gift cards totaling $125, but she says "it meant the world" to know that those customers were intent on helping her business through a tough time.

Indeed, the financial crunch facing Skupien is familiar to hundreds of her fellow small business owners in Asheville and surrounding areas (Campbell's website already had more than 300 listings for local businesses as of Wednesday), and it's an issue affecting millions of small businesses across the country. "Cash flow, even in a good economy is often a struggle for small businesses," says Holly Wade, the director of research and policy analysis for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the country's largest small business association. "But, now it has turned into one of the most, if not the most, important obstacle that they face." With so many businesses closing their doors temporarily or reducing opening hours, Wade is adamant that it's important for consumers to adjust along with their local businesses in order to help them survive. "To support small businesses during this massive disruption in consumer spending will require all hands on deck," Wade says. Some ways to support local businesses, whether they remain open or not, include buying gift cards or even making a point of ordering carry-out or delivery food from local restaurants, Wade says. Restaurants, in particular, have faced a massive disruption to their income streams and business models. Many have had to stop allowing sit-down customers, pivoting to offer only takeout or delivery services. Economists are already forecasting that the U.S. restaurant industry could lose $225 billion in revenue from closures resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, and that the industry could shed up to seven million jobs over the next three months, according to the National Restaurant Association. In Baltimore, Stephanie Hershkovitz and her brother, Joshua Hershkovitz, run the italian restaurant Hersh's, which closed its doors on March 15. The following day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of the state's restaurants except for delivery, carry-out and drive-thru orders. Before closing, Hersh's business had actually been pretty good despite government officials warning people to avoid large public gatherings. The restaurant, which features two full stories of dining space, plus a bar with a popular cocktail program, was packed the previous week. "It was like people were having an End of Days celebration, which is actually the reason that we ended up closing because my brother and I were concerned about how packed it was," Hershkovitz tells CNBC Make It.