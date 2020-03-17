Skip Navigation
Treasury and IRS to delay tax season deadline by 90 days

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that taxpayers can delay paying their income taxes on up to $1 million of liabilities for up to 90 days.
  • Ordinarily, individual income taxpayers must submit their 2019 tax returns by April 15. This delay would push the due date to July 15.
  • Get your return in as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush, especially if you’re due a refund and need cash.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while flanked by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (R) during a briefing about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Taxpayers will get a three-month reprieve to file their 2019 income tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday at a press conference.

As part of its coronavirus response, the federal government will also give filers 90 days to pay income taxes due on up to $1 million in tax owed, Mnuchin said in Washington.

The Trump administration wants to get money into the hands of Americans "immediately," Mnnuchin said on Tuesday.

The tax deadline delay pushes the due date for last year's returns and taxes from April 15 to July 15.

You should still get your 2019 income tax return in to the federal government as soon as possible, especially if you're due a refund and need cash.

Regardless of how Treasury proceeds, ultimately you — the taxpayer, not your accountant — are responsible for filing an accurate and timely return and paying the appropriate taxes owed. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

 