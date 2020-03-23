'Shark Tank': Her parents came to America with only $100–now this founder landed a 6-figure deal with Mark Cuban

Achieving the American Dream might not always be easy, but "you can be anywhere in the country and start a company and make it to the carpet in front of us and potentially get a deal," "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban said on a recent episode of Barbara Corcoran's podcast "888-Barbara."

"That's why I do the show and that kind of drives what I invest in."

On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," entrepreneur Krystal Persaud, founder of solar chargers company Grouphug, won Cuban over with her story and work ethic.

Persaud is a first-generation American – her parents emigrated to the U.S. from Guyana with just $100.

Persaud's three older sisters all work in the medical field, and as a designer, she wanted to prove to her parents that she could make a living, she told the Sharks.

"I have seven years of experience making consumer electronics. I started off as an intern at a tech company in New York," she said during the episode. "I was the industrial design intern, and by the time I left, I was senior director of product design. I'm not an engineer, but I'd like to say I'm a 'creative technologist.'"

Despite her success designing toys, she decided to instead pursue a career in sustainability and ultimately be her own boss.

"I didn't want to work for someone else. I knew that I could come up with something that is worth a lot," Persaud said.

Persaud did that by founding Grouphug, where she designs and sells small window solar panels.

"I quit my toy job to focus on sustainability. I wanted to be part of the solution," she wrote in a blog post. "I design solar panels as if they are toys. I wanted a solar panel I could use every day that was beautiful enough to hang in my apartment."