'Shark Tank': Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova invested nearly $1 million in a wearable weights company

Wearable wrist and ankle weights company Bala Bangles caught the attention of all the Sharks on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," including guest Shark and retired tennis star Maria Sharapova– but there was one catch.

Sharapova wanted to only invest with another Shark, and as a result, most of the Sharks fought to team up with her.

"It's the first time in history I've seen Sharks actually fight to be a partner [with another Shark]," investor Kevin O'Leary said during the episode.

The Bala Bangles co-founders, Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz, asked the Sharks for a $400,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in their company.

"Bala is designed to be additive to a workout that is already exhausting. These [weights] are going to make it incrementally harder," Kislevitz told the Sharks, as each looked at the product and tried it on their wrists.

The Bangles are either one- or two-pound weights, each in a variety of colors, that can be worn as wrist or angle bracelets.

Each of the Sharks were impressed by the look of the weights, and Sharapova was "impressed by the outside texture as well," as she said during the episode.