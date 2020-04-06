The dos and don'ts of talking to employees virtually about furloughs and layoffs

California-based electric scooter rental company Bird recently laid off 30% of its workforce at once over a live Zoom conference call, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus on the business.

It is reportedly the fastest start-up to have achieved a $1 billion valuation, also known as "unicorn" status, but its business has been ground to a halt by lockdown measures due to the pandemic.

Bird said that it turned off the video function on the call to protect privacy and instead a slide was projected outlining additional information about employees' pay and health-care benefits.

However, Bird's method attracted anger on social media. Founder Travis VanderZanden admitted its method was "not ideal" and that "in retrospect" the company should have made one-on-one calls over the course of a few days.

VanderZanden added that all managers had been asked to reach out to the affected employees following the call, to talk about the situation and that he had "personally been in contact with many."

But Bird is not the only company in the world to have been forced to either layoff employees or put them into retention schemes such as "furlough," where work is suspended but staff are still employed by a company.

Some 701,000 Americans lost their jobs in March, marking the first fall in payrolls in a decade, according to Labor Department statistics published on Friday.

Despite there being more businesses forced to have these difficult conversations, experts say there are ways to talk to employees to minimize stress in these situations.