Mark Cuban: Here's how to give your kids 'an edge'

The way to set your children up for success in this day and age is to ensure they learn about artificial intelligence, according to the billionaire tech entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

"Give your kids an edge, have them sign up [and] learn the basics of Artificial Intelligence," Cuban tweeted on Monday.

Cuban, who is a star on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank" and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team, was promoting a free, one-hour virtual class his foundation is teaching an introduction to artificial intelligence in collaboration with A.I. For Anyone, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve literacy of artificial understanding.

"Parents, want your kids to learn about artificial intelligence while you're stuck in quarantine," Cuban says on his LinkedIn account.

In the hour-long virtual class, "you'll learn what AI is, how it works, its impact on the world, and how you can best prepare for the future of AI," Cuban says on his LinkedIn account about the class. At the end of the hour-long online class, participants will receive a list of Cuban's foundation's best recommendations for AI learning resources.

(Cuban subsequently corrected the link to register.)

The event is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 15.

Cuban has repeatedly used his megaphone to promote the importance of learning and understanding artificial intelligence.

At the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, in March 2019, Cuban talked about how important it is for business owners to understand AI.

"As big as PCs were an impact, as big as the internet was, AI is just going to dwarf it. And if you don't understand it, you're going to fall behind. Particularly if you run a business," Cuban told Recode's Peter Kafka.

Cuban is educating himself about the future implications of AI whenever possible, he said in Austin.

"I mean, I get it on Amazon and Microsoft and Google, and I run their tutorials. If you go in my bathroom, there's a book, 'Machine Learning for Idiots.' Whenever I get a break, I'm reading it," Cuban told Kafka.

If you don't know how to write code or create an AI powered software product, at least you need to know about AI enough to be able to ask intelligent questions, Cuban said.

"If you don't know how to use it and you don't understand it and you can't at least at have a basic understanding of the different approaches and how the algorithms work," Cuban told Kafka, "you can be blindsided in ways you couldn't even possibly imagine."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

See also:

'Shark Tank' billionaire Mark Cuban: 'If I were going to start a business today,' here's what it would be

COVID-19 pandemic proves the need for 'social robots,' 'robot avatars' and more, say experts

Bill Gates: A.I. is like nuclear energy — 'both promising and dangerous'