A 99-year-old World War II veteran raises $2.8 million for UK health-care workers amid the coronavirus

A 99-year-old World War II veteran has raised more than £2.2 million ($2.8 million) for workers in the U.K.'s National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of a walking frame, Tom Moore has challenged himself to walk 100 lengths of his backyard, which is 25 meters (82 feet) long, before he turns 100 years old at the end of April.

Moore is doing 10 laps a day in order to complete the challenge.

He decided to take on the challenge after receiving treatment from the NHS for skin cancer and a broken hip, praising health-care workers for their "patience" and "kindness" in a TV interview.

Moore smashed his original fundraising target of £1,000 ($1,257), receiving nearly $2 million in donations on Tuesday alone.