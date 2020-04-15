Founder who started NerdWallet amid 2008 crash: Why now is the 'best time' to start a business

Tim Chen, CEO and co-founder of $500 million company NerdWallet, says he is "weathering the [coronavirus] storm" just like other businesses, but he is still optimistic.

"There's a real silver lining here," Chen tells CNBC Make It. Chen believes there is opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Now is the best time ever to build a company," Chen says.

Chen would know: During the 2008-2009 financial crisis he was laid off at Christmas from his job at a hedge fund. Though he was devastated, he took the opportunity to become an entrepreneur, something he always dreamed of doing.

Chen, now 37, says he got the idea for NerdWallet a few months into his unemployment when his sister, who was living in Australia, emailed him a question about finding a credit card with lower foreign transaction fees.

When he couldn't easily find the answer via Google, he decided to create his own list. That list inspired the idea for NerdWallet. Chen spent $800 to cover early start-up costs like domain fees and software.

Today, NerdWallet has more than 10 million monthly visitors and is valued at more than half a billion dollars.

"So arguably the financial crisis was absolutely the worst time ever to start a company, but I actually found quite the opposite," Chen says.

Chen says he soon discovered three reasons why a recession (and now a pandemic) can be a perfect time to launch a business.