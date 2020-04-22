Here's how to avoid a common mistake small businesses make when applying for loans, according to an SBA official

Small businesses that have been hit hard by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic will get another chance to apply for federally-backed loans. But experts say that business owners need to avoid common pitfalls and do their homework before applying for the latest funds being offered by Congress. The Senate passed a $484 billion coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday that includes a provision allocating about $370 billion toward loan programs for small businesses. It will go to the House next and is expected to pass as early as Thursday. About $310 billion of the funds will go toward replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans, and about $60 billion to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL), which provides disaster assistance loans and grants. Funded by the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Congress passed in March, both of these loan programs have experienced issues since they opened to the public. The $350 billion in PPP money ran out just days after the Small Business Administration application process opened. Meanwhile, about 4 million businesses have already applied for more than $380 billion in EIDL funds, yet Congress only allocated about $17 billion for the program. About 70% of small business owners tried to apply for PPP loans and about half filed for EIDL assistance, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. Of those that applied, about 20% reported that their PPP loan had been approved and funds deposited as of April 17. About 10% reported receiving EIDL funds, according to the NFIB survey. To maximize the new opportunity to receive one of these federally-backed loans, here's a look at how to avoid the most common application mistake, as well as some tips on how to successfully approach the process.

A common pitfall: being unprepared

In order to have the best chance of getting a PPP loan, small businesses need to do their homework. A lack of preparation is one of the most common mistakes that owners made when applying for PPP loans during the first round, says Rob Scott, Great Lakes regional administrator for the SBA. If you don't have all your paperwork together and up-to-date when you file — including key documents like your latest tax records and average monthly payroll costs — then you may have your loan application rejected or delayed, Scott says. "Any delay that a business owner has in getting their information to their lender so that their lender can turn around and put it into the SBA system is a delay you don't want." To file for a PPP loan, you'll typically need to have the following information and documents: Business name, address and contact information

Company formation documents or details of business's legal organization, structure and ownership

2019 tax returns, as well as previous two years if available

Payroll reports

Mortgage or rent documents

Documentation of utility expenses

Proof your business is active and in good standing

Documentation of how the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted your business In addition to having the paperwork prepared and ready to go, small business owners should make sure their business credit file is up to date and accurate, says Joe Pascaretta, a small business expert with Dun & Bradstreet. "Don't assume it's correct," says Pascaretta. A quarter of small companies who checked their reports say they found errors or key information was missing, according to a 2013 study by the Wall Street Journal, some of the most recent data available. All three of the major business credit bureaus — Dun & Bradstreet, Experian, and Equifax — compile business credit scores that range from 0 to 100. You can access Experian and Dun & Bradstreet reports for free through Nav or pay a fee to access the reports directly from the bureaus.

What re-opening the SBA loan process will look like

When the federal funding for the PPP loans dried up, Scott says it "flipped the switch off" at the agency and the SBA shut down the application process. That means currently at the SBA, "there are not any loans in the queue," Scott says. The SBA doesn't lend money directly — it guarantees loans provided through SBA-preferred financial institutions, such as banks, microlenders and even fintech companies like Kabbage. In order to get a PPP loan, small business owners have to apply through a financial institution, which then submits the application to the SBA. That said, there may be a pipeline of applications already with lenders, which are going to need to enter those loan requests into the SBA system once it's re-opened, assuming the new funding legislation passes. "There's probably a ton of lenders out there that have a build-up of applications," Scott says. Utah's America First Federal Credit Union told customers that should the SBA open another round of funding for the PPP loans, they will submit small business applications they have previously received at that time. "If we have notified you that your PPP loan application has been processed or is currently being processed, it will remain in our submission queue in the order in which we received it," the credit union says. It's unclear how quickly the SBA will be able to re-open the PPP and EIDL programs after the legislation is signed into law, Scott says. The bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday has some restrictions on how the new funds are allocated. "If you're going to have these set asides...there's going to be a little more checks in place, so we may not be able to turn it around as fast," Scott says. "Will that delay it weeks? Probably not. But instead of a day turnaround, you may be looking at a couple days."

Working with the right lender may also help