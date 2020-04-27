Mark Cuban on when to reopen businesses: 'The test I use...is, Would I let my kids out?'

As several states begin to reopen businesses, billionaire Mark Cuban says it may be too soon to do so amid the widespread coronavirus pandemic — and he has a simple litmus test for when people will feel comfortable returning to stores and offices that have been closed for weeks.

"You just want to keep people safe," Cuban said in an interview published Wednesday with NBC's Dallas-Fort Worth news affiliate. (In particular, Cuban was speaking to Texas's governor detailing plans to reopen the state's businesses later this week. But Cuban doesn't believe the state has effective protocols in place.)

"You can open [businesses] up, but they are going to lose more money," Cuban said.

That's because Cuban does not believe most residents, like himself, are ready to return to their normal shopping habits in public.

"The test I use ... is: 'Would I let my kids out?'" he said.

"Am I going to let [my kids] Jake, Alyssa and Alexis go out into any one of these environments or stores without knowing that they are adhering to these issues," he said, referring to guidelines that still must be ironed out, like how long a mask or face-covering can be worn before it needs to be switched out for a fresh one.

"The answer is no," he added.

Cuban isn't totally against gradually reopening certain aspects of public life, however.

"Opening up parks, I'm fine with that," he told NBC, adding that he also doesn't see a problem with opening retail stores, "but only for pickup."

"People are already ordering online and we're already used to doing curbside pickup for food," Cuban said. "I don't think that's a bad thing [as long as] they're putting enough constraints on things.

"But opening up gyms, opening up movie theaters — where people congregate — that's different. We're not ready for that."