How long does unemployment insurance last?

In the time since nonessential businesses began to close their doors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. labor market has wiped out all the job gains it made in the decade since the Great Recession. With roughly 26.5 million Americans now out of work who have filed for unemployment, many are anxious about how long the financial assistance will tide them over. Under normal circumstances, the length of time workers can receive unemployment varies by state. While the majority offer 26 weeks of benefits, coverage ranges from a low of 12 weeks in North Carolina to a high of 28 weeks offered in Montana. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress in March extends the length of time workers across the country can receive unemployment coverage.

How long unemployment benefits last during the pandemic

Under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, workers can qualify for an additional 13 weeks of benefits on top of their state coverage. While the federal government issued guidance to states on April 10 about how to implement extended coverage under PEUC, states are only just beginning to make it available to residents. According to a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson, nine states have begun administering and paying out this extended benefit as of this week: Alabama, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Washington. If workers live in a state where their extension of unemployment under PEUC is less than 39 total weeks, they can apply to make up the difference under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which has rolled out to 18 states as of this week. That means, no matter where you live, you can likely qualify for a total of 39 weeks of unemployment coverage. In Montana, residents can qualify for 41 weeks. Extended unemployment coverage is also available to workers who were out work prior to the pandemic. People who have been unemployed and exhausted their state benefits as far back as July 1, 2019 can apply for PEUC today to receive 13 weeks of federally funded benefits. These workers will also receive $600 per week from the government for their benefit period until July 31.

Some workers may earn more from unemployment than their jobs

More unemployment coverage could be on the way