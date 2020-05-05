5 a.m. wake ups and 1,000 emails: Inside a typical day for White House Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci

It's been 56 days since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11. And while some states have begun to lift various pandemic-related restrictions, things haven't slowed down one bit for 79-year-old White House advisor and immunologist Anthony Fauci.

"I have to wake up in the morning and literally, without being facetious, ask my wife, 'What day is it?'" Fauci told National Geographic for a story published Monday.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became the face of America's Covid-19 response, often standing alongside President Donald Trump at press briefings.

In the early days of the pandemic, Fauci admitted he was "foolish" and tried to get away with "almost no sleep" so he could work 20 hour days fighting the virus.

He says he would typically only sleep about three hours a night.

"I did that for a few weeks, and it almost killed me. It really wore me down badly," Fauci told National Geographic.

Fauci credited his wife of 35 years, Christine Grady, a nurse bioethicist, for reminding him to get proper rest and to drink water. (Grady spoke to CNBC Make It in April about her push to get her husband to take care of himself during the pandemic.)