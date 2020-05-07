Mark Cuban pitched Michael Jordan on joining the Mavericks in 2001 by promising he'd 'do whatever it takes to win'

In 2001, Mark Cuban was in just his third season as the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, when Michael Jordan — arguably the greatest basketball player ever to play the game — announced that he was coming out of retirement to return to the NBA.

So Cuban took his shot. And that meant promising the six-time NBA champion that Cuban would do "whatever it takes" to create a winning environment around Jordan, the billionaire entrepreneur tells CNBC Make It.

Cuban, who is now also a star of ABC's "Shark Tank," sat down with Jordan and the player's agent, David Falk, to make his pitch for "Air Jordan" to join the Mavericks for the 2001 NBA season, Cuban recently told Dallas' 105.3 The Fan in a radio interview.

The only problem was that Jordan had already announced his plans to play for the Washington Wizards, the team he had joined as a minority owner and president of basketball operations a year earlier.

But Cuban still felt like it was worth getting a meeting with Jordan and Falk to see if he could make a winning sales pitch. When Cuban went to Falk's office, he told The Fan, Jordan's contract with the Wizards was in the office, waiting to be signed.

"I went to David Falk's office and all the papers were right there," Cuban said. "And I was trying to convince MJ to not sign them and to do something with the Mavs."