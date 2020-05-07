Online AP Exams start on Monday—here's what students and parents need to know

The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to shut their doors and forced students to take their classes — and exams — online.

This year, some 3.4 million students are registered to take AP Exams, which are designed to test high school students' understanding of college-level material, online between May 11 and May 22.

With schools across the country closed, students will be able to take their tests online. The College Board, the organization that oversees the exams, recommends using the Google Chrome browser on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone.

In addition to being administered online, there will be several additional structural changes to this year's 32 exams.

For instance, instead of lasting 3 hours, each exam will only last 45 minutes and will focus on material covered before schools closed in early March. While some may see the shortened length as a positive, it also means students must be even more efficient with their time.

And instead of receiving a traditional score of 1 to 5, students will be graded on a scale from 3 to 5.

Additionally, this year's AP Exams will allow students to use their books and notes. Students will be able to search the internet during the exam but The College Board stresses that it will not be helpful for the kinds of questions on the new online exams.

To prevent cheating, The College Board will be using plagiarism detection software, share results with teachers familiar with students' typical work and will use social media to detect students sharing answers. The organization has even said it may "post content designed to confuse and deter those who attempt to cheat."

For security purposes, students around the world will take each subject test at the same time, regardless of their time zone. Here is the schedule for this year's exams.

While students who were already registered to take the test in person do not need to take any additional steps to register to take the test online, The College Board is stressing that students take several steps before their exams next week.

Here's what students, and parents, should know: