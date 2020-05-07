Charles Schwab to offer investors fractional trades of S&P 500 companies including Amazon and Google

Charles Schwab has released more details about its new fractional investing feature, which is reportedly debuting June 9.

Called Schwab Stock Slices, investors will be able to trade fractional shares of any S&P 500 company starting at $5 each.

Traditionally, to buy an individual stock you needed to at least cover the price of one share, which can range from a few dollars to a few thousand, depending on the company. That left many unable to invest in pricey companies like Amazon, which is currently over $2,300 per share.

But using the new online tool, investors can buy up to 10 different stock "slices" in a single order. Each stock will cost the same amount of money regardless of its share price. Each slice counts as a separate investment and can be sold individually.

That means if you had $30 to invest and wanted to buy Amazon, Facebook and Google, you could buy $10 worth of shares for each company, regardless of their share price, commission-free. That brings down the cost of entry significantly for those interested in trading individual stocks.

These "slices," as Schwab is calling them, are available in the company's brokerage accounts, custodial accounts for kids and individual retirement accounts, and can be traded in real time throughout the day.

Other brokerages, including Fidelity, Robinhood and SoFi, also offer fractional investing.