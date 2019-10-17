The latest in the brokerage wars: Charles Schwab will allow people to buy fractions of stocks

Charles Schwab is yet again lowering the barrier to enter the world of trading stocks. The online broker will soon let its clients trade fractions of stocks, the founder and chairman told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

In the coming months, Schwab clients that want to own Apple's stock, won't need the entire $234.49 it takes to own an entire share of the highly valued technology giant. It's a push to attract a younger demographic, Schwab told the WSJ.

"Schwab has been quite focused on younger customers for some time, but we're sure it's also been watching the success some of the other free trading platforms have experienced and moving in line on fractional share trading makes sense," Devin Ryan, managing director at JMP Securities, told CNBC in an email.