Federal student loan interest rates to drop to record lows for 2020-21 school year

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, students borrowing for college will benefit from some of the lowest interest rates on record for federal student loans this upcoming school year.

Rates for federal loans issued between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will be 2.75% for undergraduate Stafford loans, according to the May Treasury auction, down from 4.53% this year. The lowest they've gone before was 2.88% in 2005, according to Mark Kantrowitz, who tracks the historical rates on his website Saving for College.

That's a savings of around $100 per year in interest per $10,000 borrowed for undergraduate loans, according to Kantrowitz.

Graduate Stafford loans will have an interest rate of 4.3% this school year, down from around 6.1%, and grad PLUS and parent PLUS loans will be set at 5.3%, a decline from around 7.1%.

These rates apply to the federal loans taken out for the upcoming school year and are fixed over the life of the loan. They do not apply to those who have already taken out federal loans in previous years or to those with private loans.