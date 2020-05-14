Ray Dalio on Covid-19 effect: We'll reconsider how 'to divide the pie' and 'there are reasons it won't be good for capitalists'

President Donald Trump and his administration are confident that the U.S. economy will quickly rebound after the coronavirus pandemic is contained — but some experts are not so sure. Count hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio among the skeptics. "We're not going to go back to normal," Dalio tells CNBC Make It. But he also has hope. "Soon we are going to reconsider how we are going to divide the pie and there are reasons that it won't be good for capitalists," Dalio says.

The closest parallel is the Great Depression

How bad could it get

While the Great Depression lasted for several years, Dalio has contended that the current downturn could be "relatively brief" in comparison, but the recovery period — how long it takes for the economy to return to its previous growth trajectory — could take "three, four, or five years," he says. And there are still reasons to be optimistic that the effects of this downturn on the average individual person will not be as dire as during the Great Depression, economists have noted, when the sight of bread lines full of hungry people was common and homeless encampments, aka "Hoovervilles," popped up throughout the country. For instance, even with unemployment numbers soaring, some companies and industries have pivoted to keep working and sectors like health and e-commerce are still hiring, and staffing agencies expect more companies will begin adding jobs again once manufacturing starts to reopen around the country. Perhaps most importantly, though, there are numerous social safety net programs that exist today, however flawed, like unemployment insurance, food stamps and Social Security, that did not exist yet during the Great Depression, and which should help many Americans stay afloat even during a major downturn. (And, some policy experts have argued that the current crisis offers an opportunity to further bolster some of those existing programs.) Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told The Wall Street Journal that, while the current downturn is likely to be painful, it should be shorter than the Great Depression. "Many people are suffering now, and the economy won't recover in only a quarter or two," Bernanke said. "But if we're able to get reasonable control of the virus, the economy will substantially recover, and this downturn should be much shorter than the Great Depression."

A catalyst for change