Many Americans say their financial situation is worse since the Great Recession

Pedestrians pass in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

The Great Recession has officially been over for a decade. For many Americans, there's little reason to celebrate.

Many people's finances haven't recovered from the recession's blows, according to a survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.

"There are still tens of millions who are struggling to even get back to where they were before the economy took a turn for the worse," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

More than half of Americans who were adults amid the Great Recession said they endured some type of negative financial impact, Bankrate found. And half of those people say they're doing worse now than before the crisis.

More than half of U.S. households have no emergency savings, AARP recently found.