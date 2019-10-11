Many Americans say their financial situation is worse since the Great Recession

Stocks rallied on Friday as traders grew more optimistic over the possibility of a limited trade deal between China and the U.S.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump strikes an optimistic tone on the trade talks with China.Marketsread more
The U.S. and China appear close to a limited trade deal, leaving more controversial issues for later negotiations.Marketsread more
Google's application show its second headquarters, which have caused controversy on the local housing crunch, could be bigger than expected.Technologyread more
The subpoena was issued earlier this year to Trump's accountants at Mazars USA by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.Politicsread more
The Fed is trying to figure out how much free internet services are worth to the economy.Economyread more
"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on...Politicsread more
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to target technology companies with clearer paths to profitability as it fundraises for Vision Fund 2, a reaction to the market's response to...Technologyread more
United Airlines joined American and Southwest in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules until January after the prolonged grounding from two fatal crashes drags on.Airlinesread more
The majority ownership deal shows Uber is continuing to diversify from its core ridesharing business.Technologyread more
Wendy's on Friday shared more detail about its plan to launch breakfast nationwide at its investor day.Restaurantsread more
The Great Recession has officially been over for a decade. For many Americans, there's little reason to celebrate.
Many people's finances haven't recovered from the recession's blows, according to a survey by personal finance website Bankrate.com.
"There are still tens of millions who are struggling to even get back to where they were before the economy took a turn for the worse," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.
More than half of Americans who were adults amid the Great Recession said they endured some type of negative financial impact, Bankrate found. And half of those people say they're doing worse now than before the crisis.
More than half of U.S. households have no emergency savings, AARP recently found.
Fewer than half (46%) of those who were adults at the time of the recession say they've seen their paychecks grow since before it began. More than a third of those who say they, or their partner, lost a job during the recession say their pay has actually dropped from before the recession.
More than 2,700 adults were interviewed online in May.
The median family income, after accounting for inflation, was $60,336 in 2017, little different than it was in 2000 ($58,544). During the same time, medical, childcare and college costs have all ballooned.
The economy has bounced back from when the unemployment rate spiked at 10% in 2009 and more than 15 million Americans were out of work. Today the unemployment rate is 3.6%. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the recession, it fell 4.3%, the largest decline since World War II.
Yet, Hamrick said, "It's not like you can import that data into your personal experiences."
"Surveys like this help to provide the detail and the colors of the economy, which remind us that individual results vary," he said.
How much people have recovered from the crisis, he said, has a lot to do with where they live, the sector in which they work and how damaged they were by the recession. Gender also plays a role.
More from Personal Finance:
Here's how much income tax you're paying to your state
A parent's guide to helping their kid get into college
Michael Avenatti allegedly failed to file tax returns. That's a bad idea
Twenty-seven percent of women say their overall financial situation is worse today than it was before the recession, compared to 19% of men.
"Women face bias in the workplace and that exhibits itself in the pay and opportunities for advancement that they're given," Hamrick said.
He said the next economic slump, whenever it occurs, could be particularly damaging. "Many Americans are still digging out from the recession," he said. "Even a modest downturn is going to cause further harm to Americans' personal finances."