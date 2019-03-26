Procrastinating on your tax returns is bad enough. Skipping out on them — and the taxes owed — could put you in a lot of hot water.

Michael Avenatti, formerly a lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, was charged with bank fraud and wire fraud on Monday.

Federal authorities allege the attorney gave a Mississippi bank phony tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013 in order to obtain $4.1 million in loans.

In reality, Avenatti didn't file personal income tax returns for those three years, authorities said. He also didn't make any estimated tax payments in 2012 and 2013, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

Avenatti also allegedly still owed the IRS $850,438 in unpaid personal income taxes, plus interest and penalties for 2009 and 2010, according to the federal complaint.