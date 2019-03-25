If you have an individual retirement account, you're going to miss out on a tax break this spring.

The 2018 tax year is the first time taxpayers will file returns under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This overhaul of the tax code doubled the standard deduction, eliminated personal exemptions and curbed itemized deductions.

One of the itemized deductions that are gone as of 2018 is the investment expense deduction, which you could use to deduct investment and custodial fees, as well as costs related to trust administration.

Before the new law, you were allowed to take this and other miscellaneous itemized deductions to the extent they exceeded 2 percent of your adjusted gross income.

In 2016, about 13 million returns claimed these deductions, according to data from the IRS.

IRA fees can vary, and they often have several components to consider.

For instance, the average expense ratio of an actively managed equity mutual fund was 0.76 percent in 2018, according to the Investment Company Institute.

The average cost of an index equity mutual fund is around 0.08 percent, ICI found.

Meanwhile, custodial and service fees cover the cost of recordkeeping and sending documents.

These fees are generally low — Vanguard charges $20 for each brokerage account, for instance — and can be waived if you maintain a certain level of assets or you sign up for e-delivery of your documents.

While taxpayers couldn't take a break for fees paid directly from an IRA, they could use other funds to cover the expense and then take the deduction.

"Before this year, my advice was always, 'With IRA fees, pay them from the taxable account so that you get the deduction and the money keeps growing,'" said Ed Slott, a CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co. "No more."

Now it might be time to rethink the best way to cover those costs.