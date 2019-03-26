As far as Tatiana Skomski is concerned, the American Dream is alive and well — although just beyond reach.

Skomski, 24, lives with her boyfriend, K.J., and their dog, Lola, in Portland, Oregon. They picture getting married, buying a house and starting a family.

"It's a conversation we have probably every day," she said. "I recognize we are young but it feels impossible that one day we will have a down payment for a home when we can just pay our bills every month."

More than a quarter of millennials said buying a home was the life milestone they prioritize the most, even over getting married, having children and retiring, according to the latest Country Financial Security Index.