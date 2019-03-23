Money woes force more couples to put marriage on the back burner

These days, being young and in love just isn't enough.

Megan McDonald, 23 and her boyfriend, Nick Palmiotto, 25, have been together for over three years but their marriage plans are on hold.

"We like the idea of being married young and starting a family younger — both of our parents were done having kids before 30 — but it's just that, an idea," she said.

McDonald and Palmiotto live together in New York. She works in public relations, he is an investment banker. Combined they make more than $130,000 a year but they are each also paying back loans from school. McDonald's tab is around $20,000.

"Everything goes out the window," she said of their current income.

Before planning a wedding, "we want to reach certain financial goals in order to establish the foundation that will be the rest of our lives," McDonald said.