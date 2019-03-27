These days, it seems some parents are willing to do whatever it takes to get their kids into what they think is the "right" college.

While cheating and bribing, which are core allegations in the recent Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, is a clear no-no, other parental "help" — such as editing, writing or rewriting an application essay — is becoming more common.

Part of the problem is that the process of applying to college is confusing — and competitive, particularly for the most selective universities, said Elizabeth Heaton, vice president of educational counseling at Bright Horizons' College Coach.

"People let the stress of it push them to do things that in their heart of hearts they know is not right," she said. "They justify it by saying everyone is doing it.

"I'm telling you that they are not."

Then there is the so-called helicopter parent, who is trying to protect their child from any pain.

"Parents have too much invested in their kids," said Mark Sklarow, CEO of Independent Educational Consultants Association. "They want to put the name-brand sticker in the back window of the family car.

"They give more thought to getting into the name-brand university than they do in the appropriateness of the school."

Ethics expert Andrew Cullison said several things come into play when parents consider breaking the rules.

They "may be justifying this, in part, because they think there is something broken about the system," said Cullison, director of The Prindle Institute for Ethics at DePauw University.