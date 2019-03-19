"USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme; this prevents the students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review," the school announced on Twitter on Monday.

"Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion," the school added.

According to the indictment, Loughlin allegedly told a cooperating witness that she would have her daughter pose for a photograph on a rowing machine in order to boost her daughter's college application, which falsely claimed she was on a crew team.

Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, a social media personality with 1.4 million Instagram followers, was reportedly on a yacht owned by a top USC official when the indictment was released last Tuesday. Two days later, two of her advertising partners — Sephora and TRESemme — announced they were no longer working with her.

Loughlin was released on $1 million bond on Wednesday. A day later, Hallmark Channel announced it had fired her from the show "When Calls the Heart."

An attorney for Loughlin, Perry Viscounty, did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

College students on Thursday filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit against the eight universities named in the scheme: USC, Stanford, UCLA, the University of San Diego, the University of Texas, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Yale.

Federal prosecutors have said the schools were victims of the scam.

USC said it has fired two employees associated with the allegations and has placed on leave a faculty member who was named as a parent in the indictment.

"We are in the process of identifying donations that may have been received in connection with the alleged scheme and will determine how best to redirect those funds to a non-USC organization that will benefit underserved students," the university said in a statement.