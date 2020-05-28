Bill Gates: 6 movies and TV shows to watch 'when you need a break'

Everyone has their own way of relieving pandemic stress – Bethenny Frankel, for example organizes her home, while Kevin O'Leary takes long bike rides.

For billionaire Bill Gates, reading and watching TV and movies helps "stem the tide" of anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a blog post on May 18.

"I'm often asked about what I am reading and watching—either because people want to learn more about pandemics, or because they are looking for a distraction," wrote Gates.

Gates has long been involved in global health research and whose Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has donated over $250 million toward Covid-19 relief efforts. (Gates has also been the butt of meritless Covid-19 conspiracy theories.)

"Lately, people have been asking me for movies and shows I'd recommend during this difficult period," he said.

Here is Gates' list of "Movies and shows for when you need a break," including everything from comedies to crime dramas.