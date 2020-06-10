As markets recover, here's how to make the most of your money in Asia

Opportunities in Asia

UBS Global Wealth Management has said Asia (excluding Japan) is the "only region" it expects to produce positive equities earnings growth this year. The call reinforces positivity among wealthy Asian investors, who in April said they were largely optimistic (51%) on the six-month outlook for stocks in their region, compared with 46% in Europe and just 35% in the U.S. Major Asia-Pacific markets were up as much as 49% from their March lows last week.

There is a good chance that Asian currencies are going to outperform the U.S. dollar. Freddy Lim co-founder and chief investment officer, StashAway

That presents an opportunity for investment in the region — particularly for Asian investors who would otherwise be hit by foreign exchange losses when investing in U.S. dollar-denominated stocks, according to Freddy Lim, co-founder and chief investment officer of StashAway. "There is a good chance that Asian currencies are going to outperform the U.S. dollar over the next 18-24 months," said Lim of the Singapore-based digital wealth manager. "This also means that Asian-based assets could start looking interesting in local currency terms."

Top markets for investing

Looking at Asia's major markets, Singapore's Straits Times Index appears attractive, offering access to "steady, high quality names with a long track record of navigating past epidemics," said Lim. Other industrialized Asian markets, such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, as well as China, also look to be relative "winners" compared with their less developed regional counterparts, according to HSBC Singapore's head of wealth & international, Ian Yim.

Focused young man working with a laptop in the bedroom at home. Oscar Wong

"In addition to being attractively valued, they have lower exposure to commodities and oil, and have proven themselves to be better equipped to cope with the Covid-19 crisis," said Yim, highlighting the various factors at play in the market. More specifically, industries with strong fundamentals that have been accelerated by the virus, such as e-commerce, the internet, and China's new economy, are likely to do well, agreed Yim and Lim. "E-commerce-enabled companies have proven to have robust business models and can potentially reap the benefits of changing consumption behavior in future," said Yim.

Bonds and real estate

Outside of the stock market, other investments in Asia show promise, noted Samuel Rhee, chairman and chief investment officer of Singapore-based digital advisory Endowus. Asian fixed-income bonds, in particular, have fared well under governments fiscal response to the virus, and provide some all-important investment diversification, he said.

Time in the market is more important than trying to time market. Samuel Rhee chairman and chief investment officer, Endowus

"For bonds, regionally, we see value in Asia, where yields have increased," HSBC's Yim agreed. Real estate, or real estate investment trusts (REITs), on the other hand, could present some "vulnerabilities," given the virus' impact on the sector, said Rhee.

Getting invested