It's good most millennials don't plan to rely on Social Security—the pandemic could drain the trust 4 years faster

You've probably heard that Social Security could run out of money in the next few decades. The program's projected funding shortfall has been a political talking point for years. Many younger Americans aren't even counting on full Social Security benefits when they retire. Only 13% of millennials (defined here as those born between 1981 and 1997) expect to rely on Social Security as their primary source of income during retirement, according to Wells Fargo's 2019 annual retirement study. And only about 42% of millennials (defined as ages 23 to 38) and 38% of Gen Z (ages 18 to 22) are counting on Social Security to fund their retirement in any form or fashion, a January poll from the Longevity Project and Morning Consult found. That's much lower than the 64% of Gen-X and 83% of baby boomers who are counting on the program. That cynicism may be a good thing. The coronavirus pandemic could impact the amount of Social Security money available to go around, according to new research from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, which predicts that the program's funds may now run out sooner than expected. That's because economic downturns can reduce pay, as well as the overall number of people working, which leads to lower revenues for Social Security.

How Social Security works

The pandemic's full effect on Social Security depends on whether the U.S. experiences a longer "U-shaped recession" where the economic output plunges and then bounces back gradually, or a quicker and more dramatic "V-shaped" recession where the country's GDP takes a sharp and rapid downturn, followed immediately by a violent upswing. If the pandemic leads to a V-shaped recession, then Wharton's model predicts Social Security's trust fund will run out two years earlier than expected. But if the U.S. experiences a U-shaped recovery from the pandemic, which many economists and experts are now saying is likely, then the Social Security reserve will be depleted by 2032, four years earlier than expected. Again, it's worth noting that this doesn't mean Social Security will run out of money completely. Social Security will still have funds, but it will only be able to pay out a portion of the promised benefits.

What this means for you