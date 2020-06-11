Chef and vegan of 30 years shares her top 5 plant-based recipes to make at home—with 'healthy, simple' foods

Even as a chef, I've been cooking a lot more than usual while socially distancing from home.

It's been 30 years since I formed my first tofu ball, and I've never looked back. Whether you're trying out a plant-based diet for the first very time, or are a vegan in desperate need of some new recipes, you've come to the right place.

Below are some of my favorite vegan dishes to satisfy your breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert cravings. They're delicious, easy to make and require healthy, simple ingredients — some of which you may already have in your pantry!