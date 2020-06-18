You might still qualify for the $600 unemployment benefit if you're called back to work—here's what to know

While sustained unemployment continues to be the reality for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, others are being called back to work as states relax their social distancing measures and allow non-essential businesses to reopen. In recent weeks, however, some states have reported an increase in coronavirus cases, and some reopened businesses have had to shut down again to contain the virus. An uneven approach to returning to work can leave some people wondering how to handle their unemployment benefits, if they can continue filing if they're only back to work part-time and what could happen if they become unemployed yet again. Not to mention, many have already had to deal with nightmarish challenges navigating the unemployment system to begin with. Here's what to do with your unemployment claim if you're returning to work.

How to stop your unemployment benefits when you're called back to work

When you file for unemployment, you certify your claim weekly or bi-weekly by answering questions about your employment status and reporting any income you've earned during that time period. Your state's department of labor then reviews your claim and releases payment the following week. Whether you'll need to actively cancel your unemployment payments or simply stop certifying when you go back to work will depend on where you live, so it's best to check with your state's unemployment agency for specific guidance. Unemployment offices in California and New York, for example, say they don't require direct notice if you've gone back to work. In some cases, your claim will automatically close after a certain time period of inactivity. In other states, such as Pennsylvania, you'll need to immediately report to your state agency by phone or online that you've started a new job or are going back to work full-time. A failure or delay in doing so could result in getting overpaid, says Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. "One of the biggest reasons people get overpaid in unemployment is they don't report to the agency right away and accidentally get a check during their first week back to work," Evermore tells CNBC Make It. "Some states only require bi-weekly continued filing, so this could really trip up some workers." If you receive an extra payment, you must report it to your state agency and pay it back. Depending on how the payment was sent to you, the state can reverse the direct deposit to your bank account, void the check or remove the funds from a prepaid debit card. If you don't report the error and it's found out through an audit, you could face additional fees and penalties, and it could impact your eligibility if you apply for unemployment again in the future. It's crucial you stop certifying for unemployment according to the first day you're back to work, not when you start receiving a paycheck from your employer. For example, if you're recalled to work on July 1 but won't be paid until July 15, you still must stop your unemployment benefit as of July 1.

You could still qualify for partial unemployment and the $600 weekly bonus even if you're back at work