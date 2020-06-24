Here's an example of the perfect cold email for a job—and a breakdown of why it works

There are a number of reasons why cold emailing is hard. Many people are uncomfortable talking about themselves, and it can feel awkward to ask for something from someone you have no deep relationship with.

As a result, most cold emails tend to fail. But they can be effective in propelling your career forward. I get cold emails all the time, and the common mistake people often make is sending a giant tome that reads like a long ramble or excessive bragging.

The recipient doesn't need to hear your entire life story to know what you want and how they can help. Whether you're expressing interest in a job opportunity or simply seeking mentorship, an effective cold email consists of three key paragraphs.

Below is an example of a perfect cold email, followed by a breakdown of what makes it so effective:

"Hi Betsy,

My name is Alison Parker. I'm a freelance writer covering science and psychology. I've written for several publications, including [X], [Y] and [Z publications]. I've been doing this work for about three years, and I'm really passionate about making people think critically about the world.

My former boss, [X boss' name], who you used to work with at [X company], mentioned you when I told her I was looking for a full-time position. She said your magazine is hiring a senior science reporter. I was pleasantly surprised to hear your name, as I've been reading your work for years! I especially enjoyed the cover story you wrote for [X name of publication] in 2016 about the psychology of consumer spending.

I submitted an application for the position online, but even if things don't work out, I'd be so grateful for a 30 minute call to learn about your experience and what advice you have for young professionals in this field. I'm free any time after 3 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

(P.S. I saw your call on Twitter for volunteers to help at the food drive at [X location] this weekend. I organized a few of these in college and would love to help out, so count me in!)

Thanks so much for your time,

Alison"