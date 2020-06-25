The co-founder of Ireland's first unicorn company on how he's 'starting to get used to crises'

More than 20 years after Eric Mosley co-founded software business, Workhuman, the Dublin-headquartered firm has just achieved a valuation of over $1 billion.

"I'm starting to get used to crises," Mosley told CNBC via telephone, reflecting on his time leading the company through three major market downturns: The dotcom bubble in 2000, the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Workhuman is a cloud-based workplace performance management platform and provides software solutions that allow colleagues to recognize each other's work.

It announced on Tuesday that the company was now valued at $1.2 billion, earning "unicorn" status — the title given to private companies which are valued at over $1 billion.

In fact, it is the first, and currently only, unicorn based in Ireland, according to market intelligence platform CB Insights. It has dual headquarters in the capital city of Dublin and Framingham, Massachusetts. Software company Intercom has also been dubbed an Irish unicorn, as its products are said to be designed and developed in Dublin, but it doesn't make CB Insight's list as its headquarters are in San Francisco.

Workhuman's latest valuation is thanks to a $120 million investment by London-based investor Intermediate Capital Group, representing a 10% minority stake in the company.

This comes at a challenging time for companies seeking investment due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Mosley co-founded Workhuman, known as Globoforce until last year, in 1999 shortly before the stock market crash of 2000 hit.

He said that while it was tough to get investors on board at the time, Workhuman managed to secure some funding from angel investors. These are high net worth individuals who typically back small start-ups and entrepreneurs.

"When I look back on it, I think … they were (either) very courageous or reckless with their money to invest in a couple of people who really didn't know what they were doing," Mosley said.

Not having any previous entrepreneurial experience, he said it was a case of throwing "every minute of every day at the challenge and claw your way to your first customer and once you get your first customer, you use that leverage to get your second customer."