This mom's Fiverr side-hustle earns her over $1,000 a month—and she's helping businesses hurt by coronavirus

When 30-year-old Charvee Buch launched a business selling cleaning wipes online in February, she and her doctor husband Vishaal planned to use the proceeds to fund a free family health clinic in Los Angeles.

Then the coronavirus hit.

While starting a cleaning wipes business as the pandemic took off might seem like a goldmine, the Buchs' product is organic, biodegradable and anti-bacterial, but also non-alcoholic. That means it does not meet the CDC's criteria for sanitizing products recommended to prevent the spread of coronavirus (which the company tells customers).

Needless to say, sales for The Wellnus Company got off to a slow start. But the experience did give Buch another idea for a side hustle — one that has already earned her over $4,500 in extra income in just four months.

In March, she started offering web design services on freelancer marketplace Fiverr.

Buch, who built the site for Wellnus after teaching herself web design online, thought, "there's got to be other small businesses out there that don't have the funds to invest in a website," she tells CNBC Make It.

She was right. With so many small businesses forced to pivot to an online business model to reach customers stuck at home, Buch's web design services took off.

Her first client reached out less than two days after she started offering her services on Fiverr, and she's already designed websites for over 30 others, she says.

"I was very surprised," Buch says. "From a person who has no experience within that field, I did not expect anything."

Buch, who has a 16-month-old daughter and runs The Wellnus Company with her husband, spends about 20 hours a week on Fiverr projects. Her services start at $30 to design a logo for a business. "I do a basic landing page design for $50. And then, depending on the needs of a full website design, I start at $150," she says.