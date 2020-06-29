Town for sale: This old west town in New Zealand can be yours for $7.5 million

Wild West enthusiasts and wanderlusters alike can now own a piece of American frontier history with the purchase an entire old west town... in New Zealand. Mellonsfolly Ranch — situated within a 900-acre lot in the North Island of New Zealand — is on sale for $7.5 million and comes complete with 10 period themed buildings and a Manuka honey business. The tribute town was built in 2006 by cowboy enthusiast John Bedogni as an homage to an 1860s Wyoming frontier town.

New Zealand's 20-bed Mellonsfolly Ranch is for sale for $7.5 million. New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty

It features an "authentic and licensed saloon," a courthouse that doubles as a cinema, a sheriff's office and a billiards lounge, according to the listing from New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty. There are also three homes — the main residence plus two rental houses — that accommodate up to 22 people, it said.

Old West business opportunity

Located about six hours by car from Auckland, while also accessible by helipad, the site currently operates as a boutique hotel, with nightly hire-out rates starting from $5,000. But it also presents other possible business opportunities. Sotheby's Ben Hawan told CNBC Make It they had already seen enquiries from parties who understand the "substantial potential in the Manuka honey operation."

Mellonsfolly Ranch is home to 10 themed buildings. New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty

The native honey has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years due to its unique taste and perceived health benefits. In 2019, the ranch produced 15.5 tons of Manuka from around 600 hives, according to its current owner Rob Bartley. "There's a lot of money there. Especially with China coming back, now they're paying big money for it," he told Bloomberg.

A simpler way of life

The property, which is home to various outdoor activities like fishing, swimming and hunting, also offers a spot for sanctuary, said Hawan. "New Zealand has been in the limelight of late due to its success in battling Covid-19. But even prior to this, New Zealand has long been a desirable place to live due to the enviable quality of life here," he said.

Mellonsfolly Ranch was designed by its original, cowboy enthusiast owner. New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty