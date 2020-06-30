This region minted the most billionaires last year

There were more new billionaires created in Asia last year than in any other region, according to data firm Wealth-X's Billionaire Census 2020.

The region's wealthy recovered from market fluctuations that battered their finances in 2018 to record an uptick in billionaire population and overall wealth in 2019.

Asia's total billionaire population grew 12% over the year to reach 758 individuals, up from 677. Their cumulative wealth grew by 11% to $2.4 trillion.

Overall, Asia reaffirmed its position as the region with the third most billionaires globally, accounting for 26.8%. To be sure, it remains behind the global leader Europe, which has 847 billionaires (30%), and North America, which is home to 834 billionaires (29.5%) and the greatest overall pool of wealth at $3.5 trillion.

The report, based on Wealth-X data collected before the coronavirus pandemic, attributed the surge to a rebound in stock markets following a 2018 beleaguered by U.S.-China trade tensions. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended 2019 up 22% and Japan's Nikkei Index gained 18%.

"This reflects robust equity gains despite softening economic growth, amid disruption to regional trade from U.S.-China tensions; currency depreciation against the U.S. dollar and a downturn in the global consumer electronics cycle," Maya Imberg, senior director of thought leadership and analytics at Wealth-X, told CNBC Make It.