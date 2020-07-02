Housing advocate on what to do if you're being evicted: 'You have rights'

1. Don't leave your home

The most important thing to do if you get an eviction notice is not to leave your home right away, Cea Weaver, statewide campaign coordinator for the Housing Justice for All coalition, tells CNBC Make It. Often, tenants do not realize that they have rights and can fight an eviction order in court. You can look up your state's eviction process here. "The No. 1 thing to know right now is you have rights," says Weaver. "You can defend yourself in court. You can fight for your home."

2. Know your rights

Housing laws vary substantially between states and even cities. But it is illegal for your landlord to kick you out of your home for nonpayment of rent without going through your state's formal eviction proceedings, including giving you notice that you are being evicted (exactly how much notice varies depending on where you live). You must also be given a chance to appear in court. Once an eviction case is started, you'll be given a court date. Keep note of when you receive a notice and if you pay any rent at all between the notice and the eviction hearing, which you will want to tell the judge. In certain cities, including New York City, you have a right to free legal counsel for housing cases. However, in most you do not. Search your city and "right to counsel" to see if your locality is one of them, or if there are other local laws you should know.

3. Get help

To get free help, contact a local tenant's organization or legal aid society. Relief organizations are local and you can search for a tenant's organization in your area here. These groups can help connect you to a lawyer or another nonprofit legal group, Weaver says. Legal Services is an independent non-profit created by the federal government that helps low-income households with civil issues like eviction. You can also call your local elected officials to see what resources are available in your area. You should also research whether your building is part of the federal eviction moratorium. You can use tools developed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to search whether the property you live in is federally backed. If your building is federally financed, your landlord cannot evict you right now. Tenants living in private properties can see when eviction protections expire in their state here. The National Housing Law Project also put together a comprehensive list of resources on evictions and foreclosures in each state. If you think your landlord is not following the law, you can file a complaint with your state's attorney general.

4. Prepare for court

Ahead of your court date, make sure you understand how your city or state is currently hearing cases. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many courts are now holding hearings over Zoom or other video-conferencing software. Some cities are using different venues for housing court that allow people to properly social distance. In court, you can argue your case. Explain why you haven't paid or note if you've paid a portion of the rent. You should also explain how you plan to make payments in the future. It will help your case if you have documentation of your recent financial struggles, including bank statements or a note from your employer about a reduced salary, if applicable. Make sure to bring your lease agreement, too.

The state of additional federal aid