House passes bill to prevent homelessness crisis 'like we've never seen in our lifetimes'

As the U.S. approaches what housing experts have deemed a housing crisis, the House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday that would provide emergency financial relief for tenants and homeowners to keep people housed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020, sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), allocates $100 billion to emergency rental assistance programs, creates a $75 billion relief fund for homeowners and extends the eviction and foreclosure moratorium put in place by the CARES Act through March 2021. It is now with the Senate, where it is not expected to pass.

About 30% of renters have little to no confidence that they can make their next housing payment, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey. To rectify that, housing experts at the National Low Income Housing Coalition and elsewhere have called for emergency rental assistance and rent cancellation during the pandemic.

"America was facing an affordable housing crisis before this pandemic hit," Waters said during her floor statement. "With so many families struggling as a result of the pandemic, we are now on the precipice of an eviction and homelessness crisis like we've never seen in our lifetimes."

The legislation is meant to prevent a confluence of factors from creating a coming housing "apocalypse." Eviction bans across the country are expiring and housing courts are reopening at the same time that the financial aid keeping many households afloat during coronavirus is running out.

Taken together, tenants at risk of being evicted — who are disproportionately women and people of color — could find themselves without a home in middle of a worsening public health crisis.

Republicans voted against the housing relief bill. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.) called the bill a "Democrat grab bag wish list of policy goals."

"The fact is that in far too many large, high-cost metropolitan areas, local decisions and regulations have made the cost of housing in those area too high for many hardworking families," Huizenga said. "We should not be rewarding these high-cost cities for decades of self-made mistakes with more taxpayer dollars."

The legislation was spun out of the HEROES Act, a stimulus bill passed by the House in May. That bill, which includes other financial aid provisions like a second stimulus check and an extension of enhanced unemployment benefits, has so far stalled in the Senate.