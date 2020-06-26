Second stimulus check or back-to-work bonus? Here's where another round of coroanvirus relief stands

Republicans favor back-to-work bonuses

Rather than another stimulus check or expanded UI, which they say disincentivize people from returning to work, Republicans favor back-to-work bonuses. However, this argument does not necessarily bear out. People who have exhausted their benefits are less likely to search for work than those still receiving them, recent studies from the Chicago Federal Reserve and the Brookings Institute suggest. Back-to-work bonuses would provide extra payments to people who return to work. What exactly this would look like on the federal level is not clear, but there have been a few different proposals. Under Sen. Rob Portman's (R-Ohio) plan, people returning to work would receive an extra $450 a week through July 31. A separate proposal from Sen. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) would continue to give workers who accept a job two weeks' worth of the $600 enhanced benefit, also through July 31. So far, neither proposals has been taken up. Those July 31 deadlines are an issue, though, as economists expect millions to be unemployed through the end of 2020 and into 2021. In Idaho, Republican Governor Brad Little allocated $100 million to a back-to-work program that gives those who were out of work and returned full time a one-time bonus of $1,200, while those returning part-time will receive $750. Back-to-work bonuses would "level the playing field" between those receiving unemployment benefits and those who are working through a pandemic, Matt Weidinger, a Rowe Fellow in Poverty Studies at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute who studies unemployment insurance, tells CNBC Make It. That said, there is also high risk involved in sending people back to work in the middle of a pandemic, as several states that reopened their economies are currently experiencing spikes in cases.

Where the Trump administration stands