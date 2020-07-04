Skip Navigation
This map shows how much a backyard barbecue costs in every US state

Twenty20

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Americans will still celebrate the Fourth of July with small, outdoor soirees in place of the big blowouts of the past — and residents of some states will pay a slightly higher margin for their supplies. 

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which compared prices for cheeseburgers, hot dogs, drinks, sides and paper goods in each state to see how the cost of a backyard barbecue varies across the U.S. The site used data from local Walmart stores and based all quantities on a gathering of 10 people. (These numbers are for illustrative purposes. The size of any actual gathering should be based on local laws and restrictions, per the CDC.)

Here are the exact items included in the analysis: 

  • Cheeseburgers: 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, hamburger buns, Kraft Singles cheese slices, Heinz ketchup, French's mustard, Hellmann's mayonnaise, sweet onion, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, Vlasic dill pickles
  • Hot dogs: Ball Park beef hot dogs, hot dog buns
  • Beverages: Bud Light beer, White Claw seltzer, cans of Coca-Cola
  • Sides: Watermelon, corn on the cob, Bush's baked beans, Popsicles
  • Paper goods: Paper plates, napkins, plastic cutlery

The most expensive barbecues will take place in Alaska, where it costs an average of $137.74 to cover all of the supplies. Hawaii, Wyoming, Tennessee and South Dakota also landed in the top five most expensive states. "Substantially higher meat, produce, fruit and beer prices were the culprits for a higher overall bill in these states," Simple Thrifty Living reports. 

South Carolina was the only state to come in under $100, with a 10-person barbecue costing an average of just $99.03.

How does your state stack up? Check out the map and full list below.

Simple Thrifty Living compared prices for cheeseburgers, hot dogs, drinks, sides and paper goods in each state to see how the cost of a backyard barbecue varies across the U.S. The site used data from local Walmart stores and based all quantities on a gathering of 10 people.
Simple Thrifty Living

Alabama

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $109.38

Alaska

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $137.74

Arizona

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $103.18

Arkansas

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.67

California

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.58

Colorado

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.02

Connecticut

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.64

Delaware

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $105.09

Florida

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.12

Georgia

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.52

Hawaii

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $131.46

Idaho

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.64

Illinois

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $100.19

Indiana

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.27

Iowa

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.35

Kansas

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $103.69

Kentucky

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.04

Louisiana

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $108.13

Maine

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $108.50

Maryland

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $105.42

Massachusetts

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $105.83

Michigan

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $102.29

Minnesota

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $109.41

Mississippi

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.27

Missouri

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.01

Montana

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $109.48

Nebraska

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $108.49

Nevada

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.79

New Hampshire

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $103.58

New Jersey

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.44

New Mexico

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.48

New York

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $103

North Carolina

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $104.22

North Dakota

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $109.96

Ohio

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.09

Oklahoma

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $108.11

Oregon

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $108.83

Pennsylvania

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.61

Rhode Island

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $103.44

South Carolina

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $99.03

South Dakota

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $110.48

Tennessee

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $112.51

Texas

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.83

Utah

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $102.28

Vermont

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $110.42

Virginia

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $102.87

Washington

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $107.98

West Virginia

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $105.24

Wisconsin

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $106.38

Wyoming

Average cost of a 10-person backyard barbecue: $115.46

