This map shows how much a backyard barbecue costs in every US state

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many Americans will still celebrate the Fourth of July with small, outdoor soirees in place of the big blowouts of the past — and residents of some states will pay a slightly higher margin for their supplies.

That's according to new data from deal site Simple Thrifty Living, which compared prices for cheeseburgers, hot dogs, drinks, sides and paper goods in each state to see how the cost of a backyard barbecue varies across the U.S. The site used data from local Walmart stores and based all quantities on a gathering of 10 people. (These numbers are for illustrative purposes. The size of any actual gathering should be based on local laws and restrictions, per the CDC.)

Here are the exact items included in the analysis:

Cheeseburgers : 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, hamburger buns, Kraft Singles cheese slices, Heinz ketchup, French's mustard, Hellmann's mayonnaise, sweet onion, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, Vlasic dill pickles

: 85% lean/15% fat ground beef, hamburger buns, Kraft Singles cheese slices, Heinz ketchup, French's mustard, Hellmann's mayonnaise, sweet onion, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, Vlasic dill pickles Hot dogs : Ball Park beef hot dogs, hot dog buns

: Ball Park beef hot dogs, hot dog buns Beverages : Bud Light beer, White Claw seltzer, cans of Coca-Cola

: Bud Light beer, White Claw seltzer, cans of Coca-Cola Sides : Watermelon, corn on the cob, Bush's baked beans, Popsicles

: Watermelon, corn on the cob, Bush's baked beans, Popsicles Paper goods: Paper plates, napkins, plastic cutlery

The most expensive barbecues will take place in Alaska, where it costs an average of $137.74 to cover all of the supplies. Hawaii, Wyoming, Tennessee and South Dakota also landed in the top five most expensive states. "Substantially higher meat, produce, fruit and beer prices were the culprits for a higher overall bill in these states," Simple Thrifty Living reports.

South Carolina was the only state to come in under $100, with a 10-person barbecue costing an average of just $99.03.

How does your state stack up? Check out the map and full list below.