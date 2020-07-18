Here's how much men and women earn at every age

Women in the U.S. earn 81 cents for every dollar men make in 2020.

That's the raw gender pay gap, "which looks at the median salary for all men and women regardless of job type or worker seniority," Payscale explains in a 2020 report on the state of the pay gap.

The gap forms early and continues to grow: As data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, men earn more from the start. And women not only earn less, but their peak earning age is lower than that of the average man.

Here's the median income American men are earning, broken down by age group, as of the second quarter of 2020.

16 to 19 years: $518 weekly ($26,936 annually)

20 to 24 years: $662 weekly ($34,424 annually)

25 to 34 years: $963 weekly ($50,076 annually)

35 to 44 years: $1,239 weekly ($64,428 annually)

45 to 54 years: $1,271 weekly ($66,092 annually)

55 to 64 years: $1,220 weekly ($63,440 annually)

65 years and older: $1,034 weekly ($53,768 annually)

And here's how much women earn at various ages:

16 to 19 years: $481 weekly ($25,012 annually)

20 to 24 years: $610 weekly ($31,720 annually)

25 to 34 years: $867 weekly ($45,084 annually)

35 to 44 years: $1,011 weekly ($52,572 annually)

45 to 54 years: $1,005 weekly ($52,260 annually)

55 to 64 years: $972 weekly ($50,544 annually)

65 years and older: $998 weekly ($51,896 annually)

Women could be disadvantaged even more due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Women have a higher risk of suffering greater penalties in earnings," Payscale notes in its report, since they make up a larger percentage of occupations in fields like social services, education and office and administrative support, which are positions that are more likely to be suspended or asked to work reduced hours.

"Women are also more likely to have to take time off work, or even resign their positions, in order to care for children who are no longer in school as well as other family members," Payscale adds.