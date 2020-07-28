I got a coronavirus test at a free drive-thru site 2 weeks ago—and I still don't have my results

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 4 million in late July. Certain parts of the country have been hit particularly hard this month, including California and North Carolina, both places where I've recently spent time.

After flying back to Los Angeles, where I currently live, from Charlotte, North Carolina, where my family lives, I decided to get tested for the virus earlier this month. More than two weeks later, I'm still waiting for my results.

There are two types of tests for Covid-19: a viral test, which tells you if you have a current infection, and an antibody test, which might tell you if you've had a past infection. An antibody test might not show if you have a current infection, "because it can take one to three weeks after infection for your body to make antibodies," the CDC site notes. Having antibodies to the virus that causes Covid-19 may protect you from getting infected with the virus again, but if it does, "we do not know how much protection the antibodies might provide or how long this protection might last," says the CDC.

An antibody test involves drawing blood, whereas a viral test requires either a nasal swab or a saliva sample. I did a viral test at a "drive-thru" location in L.A.

Testing may look different depending on where you're located. The CDC encourages you to look at your state or local health department's website to find the latest information on testing in your area. After a quick Google search, I found a list free testing sites in L.A. County.

There were over 50 locations to choose from, including "drive up" and "walk up" testing sites. On a Thursday night (July 9), I found a site about 30 minutes from my apartment that had appointments available for the next Monday (July 13). There were locations closer to my apartment, but they didn't have availability until later in the week.

I filled out a brief survey that asked if I'd been in contact with anyone who had tested positive for the virus and whether I had certain symptoms. I also provided my insurance information. Testing is supposed to be free (even if you're uninsured, thanks to legislation signed in March), but mix-ups have left some people who got tested with big bills, CBS reports.

On Monday morning, testing day, I received an email reminding me of my 8:30 a.m. appointment. It included the testing site address, my reference ID and a list of what I needed to bring, including my confirmation email (on paper or on my phone) with my reference ID and a photo ID with my name and birth date. It also asked me to show up 15 minutes before my appointment.

I arrived at the testing site, located in a large parking lot, at 8:15 a.m. It was easy to spot, thanks to an abundance of signs and orange cones.