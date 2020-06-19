Arizona and Florida report record-high single-day increases in coronavirus cases

Kayenta Health Center staff prepare to practice with a new shield that just arrived to help protect medical workers when they intubate patients, in Kayenta, Ariz. Carolyn Kaster | AP

Arizona and Florida reported record spikes in confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday as states continue their phased reopening and ramping up testing. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,246 new positive cases, exceeding Thursday's single-day high of 2,519 cases. Florida health officials added 3,822 new cases Friday morning, surpassing the state's previous single-day high of 3,207 cases also reported on Thursday. On Tuesday, Arizona and Florida announced 2,392 new cases and 2,783 new cases respectively. More states are reporting record-setting daily numbers of Covid-19 cases as infections spread at an alarming rate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of states where Covid-19 deaths are expected accelerate over the next four weeks compared to the past four weeks. The list now includes Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Utah. While some state and federal leaders have attributed the increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to increase in testing, many are seeing a rise in hospitalizations. This metric, like new cases and deaths, is also considered an important measure of an outbreak because it helps health officials gauge how severe it may be.

Arizona

Arizona has quickly become one of the hardest-hit areas in the U.S. as new coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly. Some hospitals in the state are nearing capacity, reporting a record-number of patients in ICU beds on Thursday, which accounts for 84% of the state's capacity. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced new policies on Wednesday that allow local officials to require that residents wear masks and follow social distancing rules in public and in businesses. Ducey also acknowledged that the virus is spreading more quickly than previously thought. "I said two weeks ago that there is not a trend here," Ducey said Wednesday evening while presenting a chart of daily new cases across the state. "Looking at the last two weeks of data, there is a trend. And the trend is headed in the wrong direction and the actions we're going to take are intended to change that direction and reverse this trend." To help curb the spread of the virus, the governor announced plans to ramp up testing as well as contact tracing, a process whereby health officials contact infected people to try to identify the source of infection and others who might have been infected. However, some health officials are concerned that the virus has already reached a level of infection that will be hard to control. Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tweeted on Friday that Arizona has entered a "period of steep growth in its Covid epidemic." Gottlieb told CNBC on Thursday that the hardest-hit areas are now "on the cusp of losing control. Arizona, Houston, Austin, parts of Florida certainly look very concerning right now," he said.

Florida